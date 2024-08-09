Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 467 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,769,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.3% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 40.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $100.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.45.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

