Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after buying an additional 3,230,919 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after acquiring an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 756,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,260,000 after acquiring an additional 567,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.