Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $628,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $87.12 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.31.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

