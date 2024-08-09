Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWAN Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VBR opened at $187.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.54. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

