Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5,620.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 213,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Busey Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $167.10 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

