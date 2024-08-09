Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 21.9% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 21,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

