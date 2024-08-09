Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,717,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy Zervigon sold 28,150 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $362,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $885,088. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 11.9 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.