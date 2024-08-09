Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,600 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Argan worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Argan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Argan by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Argan by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $110,095.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $110,095.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $346,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,719 shares in the company, valued at $19,101,612.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,039 shares of company stock worth $7,712,880. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $68.50 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

