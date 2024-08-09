Westpark Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Westpark Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Get Qualys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Qualys

Qualys Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $127.13 on Monday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.11.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy Pfeiffer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $291,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,162.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,951 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 72,261 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,663,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.