Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Weyerhaeuser has a payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.8%.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

