WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Trading Down 23.1%

WH Ireland Group plc (LON:WHI – Get Free Report) traded down 23.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 704,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WH Ireland Group plc provides wealth management, wealth planning, and broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides investment management solutions and financial advisory services to retail clients.

