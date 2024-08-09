WhiteCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.34 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $302,718.19 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00099969 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00010201 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000123 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

