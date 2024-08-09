William Blair Comments on Applied Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Applied Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Applied Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

APLT opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $738.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.99. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $9.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 61,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $266,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,756,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,226,002.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,778 shares of company stock worth $1,066,861 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

