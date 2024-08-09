William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Envista Price Performance

NYSE NVST traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,822. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Envista

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 1,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Envista by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

