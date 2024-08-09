William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.
Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE NVST traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,822. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Envista by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 1,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Envista by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 538.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.
