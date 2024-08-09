Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Willis Lease Finance stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.40. 20,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $103.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $607.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $128,588.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $128,588.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,175.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,330 shares of company stock worth $2,799,524. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

