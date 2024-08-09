WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Lowered to $47.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSC

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,668,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,572,000 after purchasing an additional 456,674 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,807,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,433,000 after acquiring an additional 198,098 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,445 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.