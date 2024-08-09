Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Workday were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Workday by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total value of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.84. 484,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,182. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

