Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires 74 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northside Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE JPM traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,081. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56. The stock has a market cap of $591.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,550,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,347,034.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,550,454.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $5,310,756 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

