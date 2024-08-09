Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 74500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Ximen Mining Trading Down 13.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

