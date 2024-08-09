Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 3.2 %
XIN stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $4.26.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.