XP Power (LON:XPP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.92) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.64) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

LON:XPP opened at GBX 1,360 ($17.38) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £322.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3,022.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,464.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,284.57. XP Power has a 1-year low of GBX 682.41 ($8.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,489.20 ($31.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

