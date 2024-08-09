XP Power (LON:XPP) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,950 ($24.92) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.64) price objective on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
