XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.67 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. XPEL updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of XPEL stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.47. 551,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.72. XPEL has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEL has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of XPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

