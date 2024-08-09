Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Yelp in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Yelp’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Yelp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.66 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Yelp by 262.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 167,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,147,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,068 shares of company stock worth $2,230,340 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

