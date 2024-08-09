Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $37.40 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.33. Yum China has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 53.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 3,107.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.