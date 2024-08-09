YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Head to Head Review

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) and YY Group (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Insperity and YY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insperity $6.54 billion 0.53 $171.38 million $4.09 22.43 YY Group $31.77 million 1.03 $850,000.00 N/A N/A

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than YY Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insperity 2.46% 138.16% 7.60% YY Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Insperity and YY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.4% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Insperity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Insperity and YY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insperity 0 1 1 0 2.50 YY Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insperity currently has a consensus target price of $109.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.18%. Given Insperity’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insperity is more favorable than YY Group.

Summary

Insperity beats YY Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; integrated payroll; benefits administration; HR administration and employee onboarding; time and attendance; performance management; reporting and analytics; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

About YY Group

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises. In addition, it provides YY Smart iClean App, which is a smart toilet central management platform. Further, the company offers manpower contracting services; employment agencies; general cleaning services; manpower outsourcing with information technology solution; management consulting; and employment placement and recruitment services. YY Group Holding Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

