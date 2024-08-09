Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.3 %

KEY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,809,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after buying an additional 289,258 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,633 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,116,000 after purchasing an additional 902,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,090,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after buying an additional 1,137,374 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.