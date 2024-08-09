Zacks Research Weighs in on Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lamb Weston in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

LW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of LW opened at $59.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,744,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 43.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,621 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,020,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.