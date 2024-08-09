Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ZVRA opened at $7.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.