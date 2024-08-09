Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director April Underwood Sells 353 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director April Underwood sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $17,900.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ ZG traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,298. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Zillow Group by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

