Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,298. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,953.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $2,584,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $320,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 56.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 36,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 7,309.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

