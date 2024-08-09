Zillow Group (ZG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Zillow Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Zillow Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Zillow Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of ZG stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,165. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

