Zillow Group’s (Z) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on Z. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,853,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.42. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $282,000.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

