Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.780-5.880 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.78-5.88 EPS.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,747. The company has a market cap of $84.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.51. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

