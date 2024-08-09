ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ZoomInfo Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 598.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

