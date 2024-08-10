1,349 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,349 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,977,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,034.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 211,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 201,764 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after acquiring an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 341,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 63,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

SPS Commerce stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.95. The stock had a trading volume of 189,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.81 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.