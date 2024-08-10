149,212 Shares in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Acquired by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 149,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $33,644,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth about $2,551,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 59,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $3,327,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

REXR traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $237.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.