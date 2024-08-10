15,500 Shares in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Separately, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Montana Technologies in the first quarter valued at $948,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRJ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 7,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,038. Montana Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46.

About Montana Technologies

Montana Technologies ( NASDAQ:AIRJ ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

