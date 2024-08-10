218,843 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Homes 4 Rent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,593. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMH. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

