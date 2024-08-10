23,220 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.43. 184,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,512. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.07. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

