246 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 421,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 506,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,046,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,753. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $117.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

