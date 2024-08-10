2,820 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Purchased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 457.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,528. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

