5,090 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. City State Bank grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $56.07. 1,243,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,434. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

