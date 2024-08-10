51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:COE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Free Report ) by 254.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

