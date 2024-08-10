51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 2.8 %
NYSE:COE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.75.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.