5,563 Shares in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ TRMD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company had a trading volume of 281,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,898. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.60. TORM plc has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $40.47.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.13). TORM had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.61 million. Analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

