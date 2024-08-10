6,312 Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSU. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 137.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,701. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

