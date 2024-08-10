63,720 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.39. 500,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,022. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $171.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.14.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXR. Barclays raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

