7,646 Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 957,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,531. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.