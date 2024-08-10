7,975 Shares in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 165,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 48,404 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 886,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 104,422 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $1,840,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 83,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. 211,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $72.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.00%.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.