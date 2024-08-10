89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.14.

NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 394,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.03 and a quick ratio of 15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.10. 89bio has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that 89bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in 89bio by 226.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

