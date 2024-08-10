9,923 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,923 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,247,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,611,000 after buying an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,694,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 683,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after purchasing an additional 329,550 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $45.95. 1,192,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,609. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 74,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,262.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,965 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.